We will stop this miserable under-empire of Kremlin once and for all - politicians and military leadership congratulate Ukrainians on Easter. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, Ukrainian parliamentarians, politicians, and military leaders are congratulating Ukrainians on the bright holiday of the Resurrection of the Cross. This year, it takes place in the context of a full-scale Russian invasion, so the theme of war, peace, and faith in victory are firmly intertwined with faith in God and the triumph of good over evil.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Dear brothers and sisters! I sincerely congratulate you on the main holiday of all Christianity - Easter! The day of the bright Resurrection of Christ has always brought us joy, instilled faith in tomorrow, and blessed good deeds. But by the bloody will of a stranger of war.

Today we are fighting for peace, goodness, and justice. I am convinced that it is impossible to win over those in whose hearts faith is and on whose side the truth is. Christ is Risen! "Said the Commander of the Defense Forces, Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev.

"Christ is Risen! May prosperity, peace and happiness descend into your home from heaven! Today Easter is exactly the second month of sincere faith, insightful hope, and boundless love shown by our Ukrainian people. Prayer for peace and tranquility is heard from every heart of Ukrainians. home country. Candles lit in temples and homes are reflected in the eyes and in the celestial radiance of the stars. Each of us hopes to be heard by the Almighty," said Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on the occasion of Easter.

"God's protection to all of us! Especially to those who are at the forefront, who are in shelters, who are far from home" Remember: wherever we are, we are all close in our thoughts.

We are united by faith in the Motherland, the Armed Forces, the victory and prosperity of Ukraine after the war ... As light overcame darkness, so good will always defeat evil!" adds Stefanchuk.

Petro and Maryna Poroshenko also congratulated Ukrainians on Easter.

"I sincerely congratulate those who have been praying all night on Easter. We, Ukrainians, have prayed for the victory of good over evil, for the victory of life over death. As the Holy Scriptures teach us," Poroshenko said after the All-Night Service.

Of course, all Ukrainians are now worried about the question "when?" When will our victory be? When will the war end? When will Ukraine and Ukrainians be able to return to a peaceful life? And why did the enemy come to us? The answer can be found in Scripture. Evil is trying to destroy us. Evil rapes our women and kills our children. But good and life win. Win inevitably," he said.

"I am firmly convinced that victory will be ours. And now, especially this year, Easter is gaining absolutely incredible features. When Russia tries to position itself as the center of Orthodoxy, I would like to remind you that there is no faith there. They came here to kill us, came as antichrists. "A man who calls himself a 'Russian patriarch' has blessed the murder of Ukrainians," Poroshenko said.







"Therefore, I congratulate the hundreds of priests of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine who refused to remember Kirill, refused to be involved in this ungrateful organization, which aims to support the antichrist Putin and kill Ukrainians," Poroshenko said.

He is convinced that this year the Ukrainian Church will receive thousands of new parishes: "The Tomos given to us by the Ecumenical Patriarch will unite all Ukrainians."

"On this bright day, I express my sincere gratitude to all those who stand guard over our security and defend Ukraine from the invader - soldiers, doctors, volunteers. May the Lord's blessing and protection always be with you!" - adds Maryna Poroshenko.

"After the victory, we will build a prosperous, fantastic, incredible Ukraine. With God's help. With our faith. With our hope. With our great love. Christ is Risen!", - says Petro Poroshenko.

"This year, Easter, as never before, fills us all with faith: in the victory of good over evil, life over death, and therefore in the victory of Ukraine. Our defenders and all the heroic people united today to repel the occupiers Our native holy land. And may this day of Christ's Resurrection fill us with strength and endurance ... With God's help and faith in the inevitable revival of our country. May Christ's Resurrection begin a blessed period of peace and harmony on Ukrainian soil," said the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal in the Easter greeting.

"Today is a special Easter for all Ukrainians, it is also special for us here in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions! Exactly two months ago, the Russian horde defiantly and brazenly invaded our land. our country.

There is no God in their hearts! Ukrainians are a free people who will not surrender, will not kneel down," said Major General Eduard Moskalyov, commander of the Allied Forces.

"We will stop this miserable under-empire of the Kremlin once and for all. We will force the freaks to answer for all their savage crimes in Bucha, Kramatorsk, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Okhtyrka. We will take revenge for the abuse and torture of peaceful Ukrainians in every town and village occupied by Russian pig dogs, "the OOS commander added.

"This is our holiday. A holiday of a great free nation, admired by the whole world. A nation that protects the world from the horde. A nation that in its most difficult moments shows the wonders of courage, humanism, love, and kindness. A nation that sows bread under bombs and bakes Easter "We are counting a new epoch from Christ. A new chronology of the world will begin with us. Because today we are giving the world a new era of freedom, freedom and human dignity," said Batkivshchyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

We celebrate this day in the conditions of war with Russia. The whole country is now resisting evil, which seeks to completely destroy all life on our earth. On the bright holiday of Easter, which symbolizes the victory of life over death, we believe in the revival and victory of Ukraine, the truth is behind us," said the ex-speaker of VR, the people's deputy Dmytro Razumkov notes.