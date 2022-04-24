ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4409 visitors online
News Photo War
3 570 5

Racists fired at Avdiivka Coke Plant again, prosecutor's office said. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers once again fired on Avdiivka Coke Plant.

The regional prosecutor's office reports about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces fired at the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region using a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

One of the largest enterprises of the coke industry in the country, Avdiivka Coke Plant, was again under fire from the occupiers. The third battery of the first coke plant, CHP, and capture plant was damaged.

Complete information on damaged infrastructure is being established.

Read more: Russia has lost 90% of its best paratroopers and 4,000 experienced mercenaries - Grozev

Racists fired at Avdiivka Coke Plant again, prosecutors office said 01
Racists fired at Avdiivka Coke Plant again, prosecutors office said 02

Author: 

factory (52) shoot out (13216) prosecutor’s office (377) Donetska region (3735) Avdiyivka (1116)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 