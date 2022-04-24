Racists fired at Avdiivka Coke Plant again, prosecutor's office said. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers once again fired on Avdiivka Coke Plant.

The regional prosecutor's office reports about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces fired at the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region using a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

One of the largest enterprises of the coke industry in the country, Avdiivka Coke Plant, was again under fire from the occupiers. The third battery of the first coke plant, CHP, and capture plant was damaged.

Complete information on damaged infrastructure is being established.

Read more: Russia has lost 90% of its best paratroopers and 4,000 experienced mercenaries - Grozev



