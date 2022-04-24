ENG
People bring toys and flowers to apartment building destroyed by Russians in Odessa. PHOTO

People carry flowers and toys in memory of the victims, including a three-month-old girl, to the apartment building in Odessa that was killed by a Russian missile the day before.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported in Тelegram by the speaker of the Odessa regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

At the same time, he noted that the rubble is still being dismantled. The explosion practically destroyed apartments from the second to the third floor of one of the sections, as well as damage to apartments located even on the 12th floor.

Bratchuk also added that residents are trying to get into apartments and retrieve personal belongings and surviving documents.

