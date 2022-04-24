Occupiers killed residents of Kyiv region with metal dart shells - The Guardian. PHOTOS

Forensic medical experts found in many of the bodies of people killed by the occupiers of the Kyiv region the remains of flechettes - metal wires used in special artillery shells.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to The Guardian.

The medics said that most of the bodies with the remains of flechettes were found in mass graves in Bucha and Irpen.

The journalists showed the photos to independent weapons experts, who determined what was taken from the bodies - flechettes.

During World War I airplanes dropped projectiles with flak jackets into enemy trenches, where they even pierced metal helmets.

The flechette can be 2.5 to 4 centimeters long. It has a sharp tip and small wings at the end. One projectile contains up to 8 thousand flechettes.

Launches a projectile of a tank or barrel artillery. It explodes in the air after burning the fuse inside, and the flashbangs are scattered to the sides.

Once the flechette enters the body, it usually breaks in two, forming two deep, narrow wounds.

According to forensic experts, most of the victims had fragments found in their skulls and chests.

Weapons expert Neil Gibson suggested that the Russians used 3Sh1 rounds of 122mm caliber ammunition.

These shells are not prohibited by international conventions, but their use in a densely populated area is a violation of International Humanitarian Law.

