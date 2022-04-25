Russian invaders destroyed seven houses in Luhansk Region over past day. PHOTO

On April 24, 2022, Russian troops destroyed seven houses in Luhansk Region and hit an oil refinery in Lysychansk for the third time.

Censor.NET reports citing Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Haidai on Facebook.

"On the Orthodox holiday, a shell arrives in your apartment from a fellow Orthodox Christian. This is a sign of the ‘Russian world’ – to kill and destroy without thinking, simply following the orders. On Sunday, the entire region came under Russia’s extensive shelling. Three apartment blocks and four detached houses burnt down," Haidai wrote.

Due to the enemy shelling, several cars got into an accident and caught fire. People had to be rescued not only from under the rubble but also from damaged vehicles.

"For the third time, the Russian army hit an oil refinery in Lysychansk. The information on possible effects is being checked," Haidai added.

Russian troops opened fire on Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Rubizhne and Hirske on April 24, 2022. In Lysychansk, two apartment blocks and two detached houses were damaged. In Sievierodonetsk, an apartment block and household buildings were damaged. In Rubizhne and Hirske, Russian shells hit residential houses.

Read more: Five civilians killed as result of shelling in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko

Read more: Five railway stations in central and western Ukraine come under fire, casualties reported



















