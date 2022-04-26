A Russian rocket killed married couple in Odesa. Woman was pregnant. PHOTOS

Pregnant Mila and her husband lived on the 4th floor of the house that was hit by a missile from the Russian occupiers on April 23.

Their friend Veronika Kas reported about the death of the young family on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

In her post, the Odesa resident says that the couple was expecting a child.

"In one second we lost you ..... My dear and sweet girl! What a wonderful, bright, and good family you were. You were expecting a child, and life was just beginning," the girl wrote.

A friend reports that the couple's body was not found even on the second day after the accident. However, she is convinced that Mila and Bogdan were at home at the time of the tragedy.

Read more: In Zaporizhia explosions sounded, - RMA

"There was no chance to survive, but we hoped for the last one ... The DNA test will be ready in a month. Eternal memory," Veronica wrote on the evening of April 25. The tragedy was also confirmed in the Odesa RMA.