Today Dnipro say goodbye to soldier Ivan Bushchuk, who died heroically in battle with occupiers. PHOTO

Official information for those who want to say goodbye to the soldier Ivan Bushchuk, who died heroically in battle with the Moscow occupiers.

This was announced on Facebook by journalist of Censor.NET Mykhailo Ukhman.

"Today at 4:00 pm, farewell to our Ivan at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro (morgue).

- At 4.30 pm we take the body and take it to the village of Karabynivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, where Vanya was born and lived. That was the last time he spent the night at home.

If you wish, join the motorcade.

"Tomorrow, April 27, 11 a.m. - Farewell ceremony with Warrior Ivan in the village of Karabynivka, Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement reads.

Read more: Ukraine's defense needs are being considered at US Air Force base "Ramstein" in Germany. Among participants of meeting are representatives of more than 40 countries

Those interested are also asked to help Ivan's family: "maybe someone will not be able to come to the funeral, here is a bank card of Oleksander Bushchuk - our father Ivanko - 5457 0822 7535 2347".

"Friends, Vanya deserves you to find a free hour and say goodbye to him!" the journalist called.