Russian troops launched missile strikes on Avdiivka. At Mariinka direction Armed Forces repulsed attempt of attack of occupiers, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

The Russians continue to purposefully shoot at civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Donetsk.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, according to him, in Avdiivka, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the city. The Central City Hospital, school, and high-rise buildings were affected.

"Stably tense in the Mariinka direction: the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed another attempt by the Russian occupation forces. Instead, the Russians fired on Krasnogorivka, damaged the transformer, and left the city without electricity. Repairmen immediately began to restore and now power supply has been restored," he said.

He also notes that today the shelling continues almost along the entire front line. At least 2 civilians are currently known to have died in New York and May, as well as six wounded (in Marinka, Velyka Novosilka, New York, and Lyman).

Donetska region (3756) Avdiyivka (1116) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
