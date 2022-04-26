State Emergency Service of Ukraine eliminate consequences of destruction after Russian shelling in hero city of Okhtyrka. PHOTOS
On April 25, a combined detachment of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the number of 23 personnel and 4 units of equipment arrived in the city - the hero of Okhtyrka Sumy region to eliminate the consequences of the destruction.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
From the first day of the large-scale offensive near Okhtyrka, fierce battles were fought. The city was under siege, and the enemy used virtually the entire arsenal of ammunition against its defenders. As a result of the shelling, the settlement was severely damaged. In particular, the thermal power plant, which provided enterprises and residents of Okhtyrka with electricity and heat.
Specialists - high-altitude workers from the Sumy region started carrying out emergency and recovery works on this most important and most difficult part of the city. Work is currently underway.
