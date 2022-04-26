ENG
Austin on historic Ramstein summit: More than 40 countries come together to help Ukraine defeat Russia. PHOTOS

At the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, more than 40 countries are holding a meeting to agree on Ukraine's security requirements.

This was announced on Twitter by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports.

"We have just started a historic meeting - more than 40 countries have come together to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's unjust invasion. Our goal is to leave here with a common, transparent understanding of short-term and long-term security requirements for Ukraine," the statement said.

