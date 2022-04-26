ENG
Russia destroys Kremenchuk thermal power plant with Iskander ballistic missiles, which supplied electricity to whole city. PHOTOS

The occupiers launched a missile strike on the Kremenchug thermal power plant and destroyed it.

We will remind, that on April 24 the Russian occupiers struck 9 rocket blows on the Kremenchuk thermal power plant and on the Kremenchuk oil refinery.

Read more: As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk thermal power plant, oil refinery at night, one person died, 7 injured - head of regional military administration

