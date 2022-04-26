In Azovstal's underground, wounded defenders of Mariupol are being operated on. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Wounded defenders of Mariupol are being operated on right in the basement of the Azovstal plant.

This was stated in Facebook by the ex-speaker of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Artem Shevchenko, reports Сensor.NЕТ.

"Azov defenders of Mariupol sent me and asked to publish some photos of the military hospital at Azovstal: this is how they operate on wounded fighters in the dungeons of the plant. And although I serve in the AFU, so I can't be as media-active on social networks as I used to be, I comply with their request," the message reads.

" It happened that just before the new year 2022, while shooting a film about the liberation and defense of the city called "Mariupol - City of the Unconquered," I was with cameraman Pavlo Popkov and director Tetiana Tereshchenko at Azovstal, filmed there and recorded a detailed interview with its director Enver Tskitishvili, he told me long and fascinating stories about his steel plant, and about the role of enterprises, its managers and collectives in stopping the "Russian Spring" in 2014, and that there is a certain town in the city below the plant.

This is what allows them to hold out so far in such conditions, in which no one has fought, apparently, since World War II. And only now the name of the metallurgical plant corresponds fully and completely to the realities:

Azov fighters of steel is the present ruined, but unruly and indestructible Azovstal. Whatever is the fate of those on the photo, they have already engraved their steel names in the history of Ukraine and the world, who are fighting against tyranny. Let us remember them and tell the whole world about their feat," Shevchenko added.

