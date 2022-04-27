After capture of Novotoshkivsky, Russian troops attacked Nizhny and Orikhovo. Want to capture completely Popasna and Rubizhne, attacks on all front line in Luhansk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

The shelling continues along the entire front line in the Luhansk region. After the capture of Novotoshkivsky, the Russians launched an offensive on Nizhny and Orikhovo.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration reported about it on Facebook Serhiy Haidai, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the occupiers bombed civilians in all free cities. One died in Privillya.

"The orcs have focused on the offensive in the Severodonetsk and Popasnyansky directions, they want to completely capture Popasna and Rubizhne, and attack Severodonetsk. The keyword is 'they want.' In the Severodonetsk direction, after establishing control over Novotoshkivsky, the Russians are advancing in the direction of the settlements of Nyzhne and Orikhove, "he said.

Gaidai notes that the Armed Forces has a different opinion about the "wishlist" racists: in the Donbas for the past day repulsed nine enemy attacks, destroyed nine tanks, eleven artillery systems, four units of special and seventeen units of armored vehicles three units of special engineering and sixteen units of automotive equipment, four fuel tanks, and one anti-aircraft gun.











"The Russians have been shelling the residential areas of free cities of Luhansk region for the last 24 hours. A local resident died in Privillya. The orcs deliberately hit one of the Lysychansk schools, where 23 people were in the basement. Everyone is alive. Yesterday 49 people were taken out of the shelled Belogorovka. And immediately after that the orcs heavily covered the village with fire. One house burned down. Also as a result of shelling at least seven houses in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Nizhny, and Lysychansk were burned," Haidai sums up.