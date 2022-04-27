Enemy high-precision strike drone "Kub-BLA" was shot down in Luhansk region yesterday. PHOTOS

Yesterday, April 26, electronic warfare specialists were "disoriented" and the military destroyed a hostile Russian high-precision strike drone "Kub-BLA" in the Luhansk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.







"This is a photo of the Russian high-precision strike unmanned aerial vehicle" Kub-BLA ". This is exactly what was successfully "disoriented" by electronic warfare specialists yesterday, and several shots fired from small arms were shot down by servicemen in the Luhansk region, "the statement reads.

As noted, this type of drone is presented at the International Arms Exhibition in 2019, and in March 2022, in the Kyiv region, the Russian occupiers for the first time carried out combat use of this drone.

