News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In Popasna proceed street fights, but 58 people managed to be taken out from under attacks, - Haidai. PHOTO

In the Luhansk region, Russians continue to shell settlements and residential areas, and evacuations continue.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration reports about it.

"Popasnians, due to the aggravation of the situation and incessant street fighting, finally agreed to leave. Today 58 people were taken away. Evacuation in other cities continues. And in Severodonetsk, people who do not want to evacuate received targeted humanitarian aid. There are still about 20,000 people in the city, many children," the statement said.

