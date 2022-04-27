In Popasna proceed street fights, but 58 people managed to be taken out from under attacks, - Haidai. PHOTO
In the Luhansk region, Russians continue to shell settlements and residential areas, and evacuations continue.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration reports about it.
"Popasnians, due to the aggravation of the situation and incessant street fighting, finally agreed to leave. Today 58 people were taken away. Evacuation in other cities continues. And in Severodonetsk, people who do not want to evacuate received targeted humanitarian aid. There are still about 20,000 people in the city, many children," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password