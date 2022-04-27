Soldiers of 72nd SMBr liberated settlement and took captive several invaders. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Black Zaporizhian Brigade liberated a village in their area of responsibility and captured several occupants.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Brigade.

The report notes: "Another village liberated from the invaders. Our fighters of the 72nd SMBr named after Black Zaporizhians continue to force the occupants back from the Ukrainian land in their area of responsibility.

In addition to the return of territories, they also increased the number of exchange fund.

The fighters say that despite the desire to do to them what they did to our civilians, the treatment of prisoners was in accordance with all International Conventions. As is common in a civilized country."

