Powerful explosions were heard in Kherson near TV tower, occupant TV channels don't work. VIDEO
In temporarily occupied Kherson there were powerful explosions near the TV tower.
This is stated by Telegram-channel "Оperative AFU", іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"It is reported that in Kherson after the explosions in the area of the TV tower, Ork TV channels stopped working," the report reads.
A video from temporarily occupied Kherson was also published online.
