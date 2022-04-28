In Luhansk region, 13 houses were destroyed due to shelling, - Haidai. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of settlements of the Luhansk region last night 13 houses were destroyed.

The chairman of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

Heavy shelling of Lysychansk - 13 houses were destroyed there. The city suffered from Russian fire throughout the day on April 27. (…) Ignition due to shelling takes place almost throughout the territory (cities - IF), and it is almost 100 square meters. km. Last night there was a shelling in two houses - extinguished. The situation was much more complicated during the day when the flames engulfed all the houses at once. And already in the evening, the Russians hit three more, " Haidai wrote on Telegram.

He also said that "three houses caught fire in Novodruzhesk, a shop in Severodonetsk, a carpentry workshop and a transformer in Gorsky, which can no longer be repaired. The facility has been completely destroyed - people will be without electricity and mobile communications. "A total of 21 fires that were caused by the shelling were extinguished in the day.

See more: In Popasna proceed street fights, but 58 people managed to be taken out from under attacks, - Haidai. PHOTO









