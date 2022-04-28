ENG
In Dnipropetrovsk region "arrival" in Synelnykivsky area: "Orcs successfully" demilitarized "abandoned industrial zone". PHOTO

Russian troops struck another blow in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko, informs Censor.NET.

"We have an" arrival "in the Synelnykiv district. They aimed at the former plant. There was nothing there. The orcs successfully" demilitarized "the abandoned industrial zone," he said.

In Dnipropetrovsk region arrival in Synelnykivsky area: Orcs successfully demilitarized abandoned industrial zone 01
In Dnipropetrovsk region arrival in Synelnykivsky area: Orcs successfully demilitarized abandoned industrial zone 02
In Dnipropetrovsk region arrival in Synelnykivsky area: Orcs successfully demilitarized abandoned industrial zone 03

