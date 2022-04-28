In Dnipropetrovsk region "arrival" in Synelnykivsky area: "Orcs successfully" demilitarized "abandoned industrial zone". PHOTO
Russian troops struck another blow in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko, informs Censor.NET.
"We have an" arrival "in the Synelnykiv district. They aimed at the former plant. There was nothing there. The orcs successfully" demilitarized "the abandoned industrial zone," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password