Russia fired missile at Zaporizhzhia. There are victims, among them child. PHOTO

The Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration confirmed the morning explosions on April 28. The occupiers' missile hit the private sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, two houses in the private sector were damaged.

"The attack was carried out by racist aircraft, X-55 air-to-ground missiles were used. We now know about three victims, one of them a child," the statement said. They promise to clarify the information shortly.

Read more: Two Russian guided missiles hit enterprise in Zaporizhia, there are victims, - RMA