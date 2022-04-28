Consequences of shelling by occupiers of Ocheretyn community in Donetsk region: Only in one village 27 houses were damaged. PHOTO

27 houses in only one small village of Lastochkine of the Ocheretinsky community in the Donetsk region were damaged by Russians by yesterday's attacks.

Three of these houses were hit directly by shells. The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavel Kirilenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"We are constantly continuing to evacuate the residents of the community and maintain the living conditions of those who remain in place. We support people with humanitarian aid, if possible, we restore the damaged electric networks, gas pipelines, and water mains. Active hostilities will continue, so it is important that as many people as possible leave the front line and the Donetsk region in general," said the head of the region.















