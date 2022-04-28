ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10081 visitors online
News Photo War
10 996 13

Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded. PHOTOS

This morning, Russian troops launched an air strike on New York in Donetsk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Three dead, three wounded. All civilians. These are the preliminary consequences of the morning air strike by the Russians on New York. Russian unguided missiles hit an industrial plant and residential areas. At least nine private homes were damaged, but the exact number of damage remains to be determined." he notes ..

According to Kyrylenko, again and again the Russians are beating civilians - they are waging a war to exterminate the Ukrainian civilian population.

"We carefully document all crimes, we will have to answer for everything!", - sums up the head of the region.

Watch more: To close the skies, Ukraine needs modern SAMs and fighters, - Air Force Commander Oleschuk. VIDEO

Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 01
Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 02
Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 03
Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 04
Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 05
Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 06
Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 07
Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 08
Russian troops launched air strike on New York in Donetsk region: there are hits in industrial enterprise and residential neighborhoods, three dead, three wounded 09

Author: 

Russian Army (9810) shoot out (14401) Donetsk region (4297) Pavlo Kyrylenko (375)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 