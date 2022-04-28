ENG
Russian occupiers scattered their propaganda on territory of Azovstal: "Everything according to textbook" Goebbels! Nothing new ". PHOTO

The Russian occupiers scattered their propaganda on the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol, threatening Ukrainian defenders with destruction if they refused to surrender.

Про це  Ivan Bohdan, one of the defenders of Mariupol, told about it and published one of such agitators, Censor.NET reports. 

"Everything according to the" textbook "of Goebbels! Nothing new. Although no, stop, the printer is color. But the scale is too small. Not enough to use the paper for its intended purpose. Well, not goons!?! In the photo is Azovstal plant (Mariupol, Ukraine). As they say: the text is chaotic. Death to the enemies !!! " the Ukrainian soldier declared.

Russian Army (9810) Mariupol (1147) Azovstal (205)
