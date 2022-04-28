Rashists fired on Pokotylivka village in Kharkiv region: Two civilians killed and seven wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers shelled the village of Pokotylivka in the Kharkiv region for about 10 hours, killing two people and injuring seven others.

The prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

On April 28, 2022, at about 10 o'clock, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation fired on the village of Pokotylivka, Kharkiv district.

Two men were killed in the shelling of the Russian occupiers. Seven more civilians were injured.

About 30 houses and a school were damaged.

