ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12951 visitors online
News Photo War
6 578 5

Rashists fired on Pokotylivka village in Kharkiv region: Two civilians killed and seven wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers shelled the village of Pokotylivka in the Kharkiv region for about 10 hours, killing two people and injuring seven others.

The prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

On April 28, 2022, at about 10 o'clock, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation fired on the village of Pokotylivka, Kharkiv district.

Two men were killed in the shelling of the Russian occupiers. Seven more civilians were injured.

About 30 houses and a school were damaged.

Read more: Prisoners exchange: 45 Ukraine citizens released

Rashists fired on Pokotylivka village in Kharkiv region: Two civilians killed and seven wounded 01
Rashists fired on Pokotylivka village in Kharkiv region: Two civilians killed and seven wounded 02
Rashists fired on Pokotylivka village in Kharkiv region: Two civilians killed and seven wounded 03
Rashists fired on Pokotylivka village in Kharkiv region: Two civilians killed and seven wounded 04

Author: 

shoot out (14411) prosecutor’s office (387) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 