Our soldiers blew up railway bridge near Melitopol, which was used to carry equipment and ammunition from Crimea - SOF. PHOTO

SOF soldiers destroyed an important infrastructure facility behind enemy lines in Southern Ukraine and slowed the supply of enemy units in the Crimean direction.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by the Command of Special Operations Forces.

The message notes: "The destroyed bridge in the photo is the result of the work of a group of the SOF Resistance Movement of Ukraine. For the Russians it was an important logistical facility on the way from occupied Crimea to Melitopol. Exactly here the enemy regularly transported by rail equipment, ammunition from the Crimean peninsula to continental Ukraine - to the areas occupied by the Russians, this route played an important role in building up the enemy's forces in the direction of Polohy, Tokmak and Mariupol.

Given the proximity of the bridge to Crimea, the occupiers' need for this facility, and the large size of the structure, which is difficult to repair in the case of destruction, it was decided to destroy the facility. After careful planning of the operation, it was successfully carried out by fighters of the Resistance Movement of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

