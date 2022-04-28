ENG
3 enemy missiles were shot down in sky over Odessa region. PHOTO

Several explosions were heard in Odessa on Thursday evening. The Head of the Odessa RMA, Maksym Marchenko, reported that anti-aircraft defense units shot down 3 enemy missiles in the skies above Odessa.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by Suspilne news.

"Explosions were heard in Odessa. Regional Military Administration speaker Serhii Bratchuk stated that the sky is under the control of Air Forces", - the message reads.

It is also noted that in the sky over Odessa visible smoke trail

Later, the newspaper reported about repeated explosions in the city.

Subsequently, the newspaper reported, citing the head of the Odessa RMA, Maksym Marchenko, that Ukrainian Air Defense units shot down three Russian missiles in the sky over the Odessa region.

