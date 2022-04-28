As result of rocket attacks in Kyiv, 10 people were injured - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

As a result of the rocket attack on Kyiv, 10 people were injured.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by State Emergency Service.

The report notes: "In Kyiv, as a result of enemy shelling, a residential house was partially destroyed. Rescuers eliminated the fire

On April 28 at 20:13 in the State Emergencies Service in Kyiv received a message about the fire in the Shevchenko district of the capital. As a result of enemy shelling, there was a fire in a 25-story apartment building with partial destruction of the 1st and 2nd floors.

At 21:25 the fire was extinguished on a total area of 100 square meters. Search and rescue operations are being carried out at the site.

According to preliminary data, 5 people were rescued, 10 were injured. The information is being specified.

12 firefighting vehicles and 98 people from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

