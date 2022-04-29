Mortality of young Buryats after Russian invasion of Ukraine increased 2.7 times. VIDEO&PHOTOS

For Buryat men aged 18 to 45, the death rate has increased by 70% since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, and for men under 30 by 270% (2.7 times).

According to journalists, 102 residents of Buryatia died in the war in Ukraine. Among the subjects of the Russian Federation, there is more loss only in Dagestan. There are almost no residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg among the dead.

Relatives of the liquidated Buryat occupiers say that the lack of normal work forced them to join the army.

The names of the residents of Buryatia who died in Ukraine are published only by district newspapers or publics on social networks. Obituaries are then reprinted in regional media. Journalists are unofficially barred from inquiring about the death toll and communicating with their relatives. And the authorities strongly advise relatives not to talk to the media.

Farewell to the liquidated in Ukraine Buryat occupiers in Ulan-Ude takes place in the building of the sports complex "Lukodrom", where children learn to shoot bows. Training for the farewell time is not interrupted - they continue in the next room. According to journalists, due to the fact that the bodies are brought in a few weeks or a month after death, the room has a strong corpse odor. Parents of child athletes are very unhappy.

It is forbidden to take photos and videos at the funeral. The military explains the ban by saying that "hackers from Ukraine steal information and make fakes."

