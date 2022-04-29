Filtration, total control and ghetto: Russians distribute to Mariupol "rules" of life in occupation, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko. DOCUMENT

The Russian occupiers began distributing leaflets in Mariupol entitled "Basic Issues", which are a kind of "rules of life" in the occupation.

The leaflet was published by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

The occupying power distributes in Mariupol the following leaflets "Answer to the question." They show all the realities of present and future Mariupol during the occupation.

1. It is "officially" impossible to transfer non-cash money into cash. From the word "away". That is, even the "unofficial" scam that works in the city works exclusively through the mobile banking of Ukrainian banks. In case of disconnection of subscribers in the occupied territory, Mariupol residents will be left without money. Neither the banana republic of the DNR nor Russia are able to provide financially for Mariupol residents today and in the near future.

2. Filtration (or as it is called by the occupiers - verification). Definitely for everyone, not only for those who leave Mariupol. But it is forbidden to go even to Donetsk without filtration. Total control. A real ghetto.

3. There will be no compensation for housing or its restoration at anyone's expense, except for Mariupol's own. Pushilin and Ivashchenko, the corpse-eater, may continue to tell the cameras about "improvement and reconstruction," but in reality "there is no money, but hold on."

4. Movement by cars even in the occupied part of Donetsk region by private transport is allowed only as a part of a column. An interesting transformation is "more than three do not gather." In general, it is very significant in terms of control of the region and the fear that Mariupol inflicts on the occupiers.

5. Departure to Ukraine is possible (in words, because we know the realities). But then there is the intimidation "the summons will be handed over and sent to the front." That is, they try not to let Ukrainians home even in such ways.

The people of Mariupol don't believe it. Pass on to relatives. Nobody gives anything to anyone. Ukraine is waiting for Mariupol residents at home with warm embraces, not the fury of violation of rights.

6. For all who visited Ukraine for at least a minute and returned to the occupied part - a new mandatory filtering. Fear, fear and dread.

In general, here it is, the promised improvement today. Restrictions on movement, restrictions on freedom, restrictions on rights and total destruction," Andryushchenko said.





