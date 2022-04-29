Occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia region: One person was killed. PHOTOS

On April 28, Russian troops shelled several areas of the region. As a result of the armed attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged. One person was previously identified as dead.

Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reports about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Last night, law enforcement officers recorded shelling in settlements on the territory of Komyshuva and Huliaipole territorial communities.

Police and specialists of the relevant explosives services worked at the scene. Law enforcement officers inspected the area, documented the destruction of the shelling, and recorded the damage.

Dwellings of local residents and civilian infrastructure were damaged. While firing on civilians, the occupiers hit the building of the dormitory building of the Komyshuva community boarding school.

As a result of enemy shelling of the civilian infrastructure of the Komyshuva TC, no one was injured. However, an elderly woman died of shrapnel wounds in Huliaipole TC.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted over the shelling.

Read more: Shooting of Buryats with Chechens took place near Chornobaivka, because former do not want to go on offensive and want more of loot, - intelligence





