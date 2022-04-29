Occupants from "Uragan" shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, houses damaged, no casualties - RMA. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers shelled Velika Kostromka and Mala Kostromka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The occupants shelled the Zelenodolsk community today. The "Uragans" hit Velyka Kostromka and Mala Kostromka.
Several residential buildings were damaged. People were not injured", the report reads.
