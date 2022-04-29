Railroad bridge across Siversky Donets was blown up by Ukrainian fighters together with carriages. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters struck the Lyman-Raigorodok railway bridge across the Siversky Donets.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this information was confirmed to Hromadsky by the press service of the Joint Forces Operations

The bridge was destroyed along with the wagons. It is now impossible to get a railroad connection to Lyman, which is located in the epicenter of the fighting in Donbas.

