Luhansk region withstood 16 massive attacks last night, 2 schools and 20 houses were damaged, Russian troops unsuccessfully stormed Rubizhne and Popasna. PHOTO

Two schools and 20 houses were destroyed on April 29 in Luhansk region, Russians storm Rubizhne and Popasna

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET

It is noted that these are the objects whose damage was reported to rescuers by Luhansk residents or firefighters who went to the scene on their own.

16 massive artillery attacks withstood the cities and villages of the Luhansk region over the past day.

"Tonight the dispatcher received a report of a Russian shell hitting two neighboring houses in Rubezhnoye, which were destroyed and engulfed in flames. There are cases of fire in abandoned homes or damage without the spread of fire. This is not always reported because now it happens dozens of times a day. Two more houses were on fire in Novodruzhesk - the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was able to break into the city area as soon as the shelling subsided," Haidai said.

In addition, five houses in Horsky and 10 more in Orikhovo were damaged.

In Luhansk region, 13 houses were destroyed due to shelling, - Haidai. PHOTOS









The head of the Luhansk region also reminded that yesterday morning the Russian army fired on the school building in the new districts of Severodonetsk - there was a fire in the offices. Later it became known about the damage to another educational institution in the city.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy continues its offensive in Severodonetsk, where it is trying to complete the capture of Rubizhne, and Popasnyansky (in the direction of Kalinovo and Popasna) directions. It is not successful.

Fourteen enemy attacks have been repulsed in Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the past 24 hours, eleven tanks, seven artillery systems, twenty-eight armored vehicles and fourteen vehicles have been destroyed.

Air defense units shot down a plane and seven unmanned aerial vehicles.