In the Kherson region, a veteran of the anti-terrorist operation (28 separate mechanized brigades) from the village of Abrikosivka, Kherson region, Nazar Kagalnyak, died from the torture of Russian invaders.

This was stated by Professor, Head of the Department of Botany of Kherson State University Ivan Moisienko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Another acquaintance of mine, Nazar Viktorovich Kagalnyak, died. His death is a terrible war crime. Nazar is a veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation who did not take part in the new phase of the war, which was provoked by the full-scale invasion of the erefia in 2022. After the anti-terrorist operation he suffered 2 heart attacks, a difficult operation on his heart. He was abducted by occupiers from a house in the village of Abrikosivka in the Kherson region, "the statement said.

It is noted that the man was brutally beaten and tortured, killed for being in the anti-terrorist operation. However, according to the Geneva Convention, those soldiers who don't take part in hostilities (veterans) should not be persecuted in any way, and therefore such actions of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are a war crime, the scientist said.

The occupiers brought Nazar, who had been tortured, home. He was at home for a few days. He was getting worse every day. He was forced to be taken to the hospital in Oleshki, where he later died.

"There is no doubt that Nazar was killed. It is not known exactly how - maybe because of hemorrhage, maybe because of torture with an electric shocker (he had a pacemaker). A peaceful unarmed man was killed ... Now we must do everything to make the murder of Nazar Kagalnyak a nail in the coffin of racism and those specific war criminals who represent him," Moisienko stressed.

He also said that Nazar Kagalnyak is a father of four and a grandfather of two grandchildren. For the past five years, he has been without a wife, caring for children, some of whom are minors. The youngest, who is graduating from 1st grade this year, is a child with disabilities. At least two of Nazar's children have become orphans, Moisienko said.