Another missile strike in Dnipropetrovsk region: occupiers aimed at old industrial zone. PHOTO

Russian troops have launched the second missile strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region to date.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The second "arrival". Again Synelnykiv district. The missile was aimed at the old industrial zone. Destroyed buildings. No one was injured. There was no one and nothing there," - said in a statement.

Read more: In morning army of Russian Federation fired at two villages in Dnepropetrovsk region, - chairman of regional council Lukashuk







