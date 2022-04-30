Russians hit residential area of Dobropillya. There are wounded, among them children, - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS

The Russians continue to beat civilians in Donetsk and civilian infrastructure.

Про це The chairman of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, the residential district of Dobropillya is under attack - seven people were injured, including three children, at least six houses and one non-residential premises were damaged," Pavlo Kyrylenko said.





See more: Ukraine's position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal will be brought to justice, - Zelensky. PHOTOS





Last night, the occupiers launched an air strike on a school in Pryvillia of the Cherkasy community. Neighboring houses were also damaged.







"The Russians are trying to harm us as much as possible, but we will have to answer for every crime!" confident in Donetsk RMA.