During April, 2664 explosive objects were deactivated in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. PHOTOS

During April, the engineer-sapper units of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine found and deactivated 2,664 explosive objects in the de-occupied districts of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the press service of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Facebook.

"Over the past month in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, engineer-sapper units inspected 486 kilometers of railroad tracks, including at the facilities of the state-owned company NAEC Energoatom of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the railway sections of the Svyatoshyn - Peski, Brovary - Nizhyn - Chernihiv stations, Kyiv Metro; 203 hectares of nearby territories. 2,664 explosive objects were detected and neutralized," reads the report.

"Divers-sappers checked the banks and the bottom of the river for explosive objects. According to their results, there are no mines. Now the track unit can safely proceed with the construction of the temporary crossing", - noted in the department.

