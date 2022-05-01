Ukraine will defend its freedom, our people will defeat Russian invaders, - Zelensky. PHOTOS
Defenders of Ukraine are currently fighting for the opportunity to live freely in their own homes.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukraine will defend its freedom in this war. The Ukrainian people will defeat the Russian invaders who came to destroy life in our country," the head of state said.
"Everyone who defends the Ukrainian state is fighting for the opportunity to live freely in their own home. For freedom and security for their children, for warm peace for their parents," he added.
