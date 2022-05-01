More than 50 people were taken out of territory near Azovstal to territory of occupied Donbas, - Reuters. PHOTOS

People left on buses with Ukrainian license plates, which accompanied the Russian military and cars with UN symbols.

Photos of their departure were published by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

People left for the settlement of Bezymenne, which is located in the so-called "DPR" in the occupied Donbas. Nameless is located 30 km from Mariupol.

This village is known as the site of one of the filtration camps, which attracts many refugees from the region, reminds the BBC. People who have left there talk about difficult living conditions and long interrogations aimed at allegedly identifying people loyal to the Ukrainian government.

