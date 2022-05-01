ENG
Bridge in Kursk region collapsed because of "sabotage", - governor. PHOTOS

Investigative bodies in Russia opened a case because of the "sabotage" that resulted in the collapse of a bridge with railway tracks in the Kursk region

The governor of Kurshchina Roman Starovoit reported about it on TelegramCensor.NET informs.

"The information has been confirmed. It was a sabotage. A criminal case has been opened. Investigative bodies, specialists of law enforcement agencies will investigate in more detail. We will give the information a little later," he said.

According to Starovoit, investigators are already working on the remains of the bridge. And the railwaymen are ready to start repairs.

See more: Our soldiers blew up railway bridge near Melitopol, which was used to carry equipment and ammunition from Crimea - SOF. PHOTO

