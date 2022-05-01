Bridge in Kursk region collapsed because of "sabotage", - governor. PHOTOS
Investigative bodies in Russia opened a case because of the "sabotage" that resulted in the collapse of a bridge with railway tracks in the Kursk region
The governor of Kurshchina Roman Starovoit reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"The information has been confirmed. It was a sabotage. A criminal case has been opened. Investigative bodies, specialists of law enforcement agencies will investigate in more detail. We will give the information a little later," he said.
According to Starovoit, investigators are already working on the remains of the bridge. And the railwaymen are ready to start repairs.
