Soldiers of Special Operations Forces conducted battle that broke plans of occupiers. PHOTO
Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces conducted a battle that thwarted the plans of the Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the SOF Facebook page.
The message reads: "SOF soldiers a few hours before the battle, which broke the plans of the Russian occupiers.
Those whose victories are not advertised and most of their operations go unnoticed by a wide audience. Warriors for whom the result is the most important. "
