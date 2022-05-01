ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4768 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
72 503 63

Soldiers of Special Operations Forces conducted battle that broke plans of occupiers. PHOTO

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces conducted a battle that thwarted the plans of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the SOF Facebook page.

The message reads: "SOF soldiers a few hours before the battle, which broke the plans of the Russian occupiers.

Those whose victories are not advertised and most of their operations go unnoticed by a wide audience. Warriors for whom the result is the most important. "

Watch more: Soldiers of 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroy enemy tank. VIDEO

Soldiers of Special Operations Forces conducted battle that broke plans of occupiers 01

Author: 

Special Operations Forces (30)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 