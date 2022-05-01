Driver of evacuation bus who disappeared on way to Popasna was taken prisoner. PHOTO

The driver of the evacuation bus Mikhail Pankov, who disappeared on the way to Popasnaya on April 29, was captured by Russian invaders and used for his propaganda.

As Censor.NET informs, the chief of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai wrote about it on Telegram.

"Today, after two days of searching, Mikhail Pankov was found. The Russians recorded a propaganda interview with him and showed it on the central racist TV channel, "the statement said.

According to Haidai, the occupiers forced Mykhailo to say that the Ukrainian authorities were not evacuating people, leaving their people to their own devices.

"The lies that Russians only live. They kill, lie and destroy. I understand that Mikhail had no other option," the head of the RMA said.

The main thing is that Pankov is alive, Haidai stressed, but the invaders are holding him captive.

It also means that the Russians have seized a school bus and can use it for their provocations, for example, breaking into the rear of the Armed Forces and disguising themselves as volunteers.

The head of the administration said that Mykhailo Pankov was an ordinary history teacher at the Vrubivska school. Every day for many weeks he helped some people from Popasna to go to safe places, brought food to others, and repeatedly came under fire. He constantly took risks for the sake of others, and the authorities will do everything possible to free him.

