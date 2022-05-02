In Donetsk region, Russians fired on 11 settlements during day. 4 people died, - National police. PHOTOS
The occupiers killed four civilians and wounded 11. At least 35 civilian facilities were destroyed - homes, farms, granaries, and communal infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
During the past 24hrs, Russian troops have attacked the following settlements: Mariupol, Lyman, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Bakhmut, Ocheretyne, Mayaki, Yarova, Pereizne, Volodymyrivka, and Raigorodok.
The enemy fired on civilians from aircraft, Hail multiple rocket launchers, tanks, heavy artillery, and cruise missiles. Police opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
