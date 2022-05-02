Occupiers first bring humanitarian, and then on same trucks take out corpses, - Mariupol city council. PHOTO
Mariupol residents talk about logistics "in Russian"
As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Mariupol City Council.
"According to Mariupol residents who are still in the city, the occupiers first bring some sets of food, and then use the same trucks to take out the bodies of killed Mariupol residents, who are still being retrieved from the rubble of destroyed houses," the statement said.
According to locals, the photo shows one of these trucks, which first brought a semblance of humanitarian aid, and then loaded into it killed civilians.
"The world should know about Russia's war crimes against the civilian population of Mariupol and the whole of Ukraine," the Mariupol City Council said.
