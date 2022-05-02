As result of enemy shelling, Lysychansk gymnasium, built more than 100 years ago, burned down. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Yesterday, as a result of targeted shelling by the Russians in the Lysychansk gymnasium in the Luhansk region, a fire broke out. It burned for several hours. The fire completely destroyed a century-old architectural monument.

Informs Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reports about it.

He notes that the gymnasium was built in the late 19th century, it is part of the ensemble of Belgian architectural heritage Lysychansk. Lysychansk Multidisciplinary Gymnasium has repeatedly been ranked among the best educational institutions in Ukraine, its graduates have always passed the External Independent Testing with high performance and entered the best higher educational institutions in the country. This is what it looked like in peacetime.

"It was built more than 100 years ago by the Belgians. It was one of the hundreds of the best schools in the country. It endured two world wars and the battle for the city in 2014 but burned down because of animals without valuables in 2022, "- said graduate Yana Goncharenko.





After the aimed fire of the Russians, one of the best educational institutions in the country burned down.

Read more: Occupiers in Luhansk region are preparing to strike massive blow on May 9, - Haidai







"Now the ashes." Russian world "looks like this. After the Victory of Ukraine, we will make every effort to restore the gymnasium. First of all, Lysychansk Gymnasium is a people, a professional team of teachers and talented children. Together we can do everything! ", - Serhiy Haidai writes.