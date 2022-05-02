Racists don't have time to carry out exhumation of bodies of killed Mariupol residents, - mayor Boychenko. PHOTOS

In the blockade of Mariupol, the death rate is extremely high due to a lack of drinking water, food, and medicine.

The press service of the City Council reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that the occupiers are digging up the bodies and removing them, and the locals are burying new victims.

"Now in Mariupol medieval living conditions. The infrastructure is completely destroyed. So far we don't see any progress in improving human conditions for the population. Due to the complete lack of quality medical care, people with oncology and chronic diseases have almost no chance. The number of victims of Russian aggression continues to grow. Therefore now only evacuation will help to save people ", - the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko told.

