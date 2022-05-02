ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5449 visitors online
News Photo War
10 443 6

Racists don't have time to carry out exhumation of bodies of killed Mariupol residents, - mayor Boychenko. PHOTOS

In the blockade of Mariupol, the death rate is extremely high due to a lack of drinking water, food, and medicine.

The press service of the City Council reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that the occupiers are digging up the bodies and removing them, and the locals are burying new victims.

"Now in Mariupol medieval living conditions. The infrastructure is completely destroyed. So far we don't see any progress in improving human conditions for the population. Due to the complete lack of quality medical care, people with oncology and chronic diseases have almost no chance. The number of victims of Russian aggression continues to grow. Therefore now only evacuation will help to save people ", - the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko told.

Read more: Evacuation from "Azovstal" with participation of UN doesn't concern military and wounded, - Zelenskyi

Racists dont have time to carry out exhumation of bodies of killed Mariupol residents, - mayor Boychenko 01
Racists dont have time to carry out exhumation of bodies of killed Mariupol residents, - mayor Boychenko 02
Racists dont have time to carry out exhumation of bodies of killed Mariupol residents, - mayor Boychenko 03

Author: 

Mariupol (1132) Boychenko (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 