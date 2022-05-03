Russian troops bombed elevator in Rubezhnoye. Racists want to arrange Holodomor, - Haidai. ФОТО

The goal of the occupiers is the Holodomor. Russian troops bombed an elevator in Rubezhnoye in the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Satellite images from Planet Lab show that powerful Russian bombs were dropped on the territory of Holden AHRO in Rubezhnoye. The elevator complex that opened in 2020 was completely destroyed. The company has a laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment, including an express analyzer that provides accurate and fast analysis of all crops, a grain dryer with a capacity of 1,500 tons per day, a separator, scales, and an automatic sampler," Haidai said.

The elevator complex could store 30,000 tons of grain at a time.

"The racists want to organize the Holodomor. In the occupied cities, there have been cases of our grain being exported to Russia. Earlier, they also destroyed all food warehouses in Severodonetsk," the head of the region said.

