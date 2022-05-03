Russian troops shelled village of Zaliznychne near Hulyaypole, killing two people. PHOTO

Today, on May 3, the occupiers shelled the village of Zaliznychne, Huliaipilkogo district, Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the Russian invaders smashed a local school. The rocket fire damaged the building, roof, and windows.

"In addition, 12 houses were damaged. Two people died as a result of shelling from shrapnel wounds. According to this fact, a criminal case under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war", is told in the message.

Read more: Russian occupiers fired on houses in Orikhovo, Zaporizhzhia region - there are dead









