As result of Russian attacks and bombings in Donetsk region today killed at least 9 people, 2 - are wounded, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

At least 9 people were killed by Russians in Donetsk today.

The chairman of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Russian aircraft bomb Avdiivka in the morning - a residential area in the central part of the city is under attack. Last night the occupiers used Grad in the same direction.

The consequences of the shelling and bombing have yet to be determined, but at least 3 people have been killed and 2 wounded and 8 houses were damaged.

Read more: Rashists shelling Donetsk region: civilian killed, 8 wounded

As a result of the morning shelling of Vugledar, three people were killed while going for drinking water. Three more civilians were killed in the shelling of the Lyman.

The Ocheretyn community is also under enemy fire today. We are clarifying the information on victims and destructions.

We are carefully recording all Russian war crimes on our land!" said the head of the RMA.













