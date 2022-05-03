ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11951 visitors online
News Photo War
22 249 0

Defender of Mariupol, patrol policeman Danylo Safonov died on territory of "Azovstal". PHOTO

Patrol policeman Danylo Safonov, who had been defending the city since the first day of the full-scale war, was killed on the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol.

This was reported by hromadskeCensor.NET reports.

"Two other fighters were killed along with him: they were performing a combat mission. When they returned, they came under mortar fire," the newspaper reports.

Read more: Johnson addresses Verkhovna Rada: Britain will provide Ukraine with new package of military aid of 300 million pounds

Patrolny told reporters that he was an immigrant from Donetsk and had been in the anti-terrorist operation for three years.

"He very much believed that he would return to his Donetsk," said Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Regiment.

Defender of Mariupol, patrol policeman Danylo Safonov died on territory of Azovstal 01

Author: 

Mariupol (1132) police forces (1565) death (1552) losses (2037)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 