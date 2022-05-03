Defender of Mariupol, patrol policeman Danylo Safonov died on territory of "Azovstal". PHOTO

Patrol policeman Danylo Safonov, who had been defending the city since the first day of the full-scale war, was killed on the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol.

"Two other fighters were killed along with him: they were performing a combat mission. When they returned, they came under mortar fire," the newspaper reports.

Patrolny told reporters that he was an immigrant from Donetsk and had been in the anti-terrorist operation for three years.

"He very much believed that he would return to his Donetsk," said Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Regiment.